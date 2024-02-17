Quinerly scores 18, No. 24 West Virginia women end No. 23 Sooners’ 9-game streak 70-66

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 18 points and No. 24 West Virginia edged No. 22 Oklahoma 70-66, ending the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak. After Jordan Harrison made 1 of 2 free throws with 28.5 seconds remaining for a 68-61 lead — West Virginia’s biggest lead of the game — Nevaeh Tot quickly made a layup and then a turnover became a Tot 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds to go. Oklahoma fouled reserve Travy Diggs at 6.5 seconds and the 65% free throw shooter missed both. Tot was fouled on the drive with a second left. A 72% foul shooter, Tot missed the first and had a lane violation on the second. Harrison made both foul shots with .3 to go end it. Payton Verhulst had 20 points to lead Oklahoma.

