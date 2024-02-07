Quinerly, No. 22 West Virginia women pummel Texas Tech 82-59 for seventh-consecutive win

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 21 points and Kyah Watson scored 19 and No. 22 West Virginia unloaded on Texas Tech in the third quarter and rolled the Lady Raiders in an 82-59 win. Lauren Fields scored 11 points and Kyle Blacksten scored 10 for the Mountaineers who won their seventh straight. West Virginia led 17-11 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 40-26 at halftime on the strength of 60.7% shooting (17 for 28). But the Mountaineers sealed Texas Tech’s casket in the third outscoring the Lady Raiders 30-10. Jasmine Shavers led Texas Tech with 16 points.

