Quinerly, No. 2 Alabama hold on to beat MSU, 66-63

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points and No. 2 Alabama rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Mississippi State 66-63. The Crimson Tide had to climb out of a hole and then hold on two days after reaching the program’s highest ranking since rising to No. 1 in the 2002-03 season. The result was a ninth straight win and the first real scare during that stretch. The Bulldogs had one last chance to tie but Noah Gurley blocked Shakeel Moore’s 3-point attempt in the final seconds. Tolu Smith had 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.