Quinerly, No. 12 West Virginia dispatch High Point 89-54 in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half and West Virginia made easy work of High Point beating the Panthers 89-54 in an opening-round game of the eight-team Gulf Coast Showcase. Reserve Jordan Thomas scored 18 points, Jordan Harris 13 for West Virginia. Aaliyah Collins scored 11 points for High Point.

