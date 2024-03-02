Quinerly, Harrison had 14 apiece, No. 24 West Virginia women cap season with 57-49 win over TCU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — J Quinerly and Jordan Harrison scored 14 points apiece and No. 24 West Virginia capped the regular season with a 57-49 win over TCU. The Mountaineers led by 23 late in the third quarter but the Horned Frogs scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to make it close. But TCU had five of its season-high 27 turnovers and couldn’t get closer than nine until scoring the last basket. Madison Conner had 18 points and Sedona Prince had 15 with 12 rebounds for TCU. The two leaders played in just their third game together since missing a long stretch — 13 games for Prince, eight for Conner — with injuries.

