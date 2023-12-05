Quinerly and Harrison help West Virginia women get rare victory in series with No. 25 Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 22 points, Jordan Harrison had 14 points, nine assists and six steals, and West Virginia beat No. 25 Penn State 83-65 for its first victory in the series since 1989. West Virginia has won just seven of the 33 games in the series with Penn State — with the last win, 76-64, coming on March 8, 1989 in State College. Kyah Watson added 15 points, Lauren Fields had 12 and Tavy Diggs 10 for West Virginia (8-0). West Virginia took its first double-digit lead of the game during a 12-2 run to close the first half. Quinerly had 13 points in the first half as the Mountaineers shot 46%, including 5 of 8 from distance. Penn State never got closer than seven points in the second half.

