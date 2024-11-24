Quincy Craig powers Portland State to 45-13 victory over Northern Colorado in season finale

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Quincy Craig rushed for 137 yards and two of Portland State’s six touchdowns on the ground as the Vikings cruised to a 45-13 victory over Northern Colorado in a season finale. Craig and Deion Thompson had short touchdown runs to help the Vikings (3-8, 3-5 Big Sky Conference) take a 17-7 lead into halftime. David Afari scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter for the Bears (1-11, 1-7), who end the season on a five-game losing streak. Northern Colorado has gone 1-21 in its two seasons under former BYU assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Ed Lamb. The Bears beat Weber State 21-17 on the road in mid-October for their lone victory.

