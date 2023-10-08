Quigley recovers from double bogey to win on PGA Tour Champions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brett Quigley is a winner again on the PGA Tour Champions with more stress than he imagined at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. Quigley had a three-shot lead and had the tournament in hand. Then he caught a bad lie in a bad spot on the par-3 14th. He chipped over the green, and then back to where he started. Quigley made double bogey and then had to hold on for pars for a 71 to win by one shot over Steven Alker. Steve Stricker tied for 15th. It was his first finish out of the top 10 this year.

