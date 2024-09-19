Quiet off the field, Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers has made plenty of noise on it through 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce knew the moment he first saw Brock Bowers that the rookie tight end the ‘it’ factor. So far Bowers has delivered in the Raiders first two games. Bowers, who had nine catches for 98 yards in Sunday’s 26-23 come-from-behind win in Baltimore, is the first tight end in NFL history with at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards in each of his first two games. Bowers’ 15 receptions and 156 yards the two games are the most for a rookie tight end since the merger. The quiet Bowers says he is just doing his job.

