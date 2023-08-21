Quick start sends Crew to 3-0 romp over Cincinnati

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Morris scored an early goal and Cucho Hernández added a penalty-kick score as the Columbus Crew started fast and beat FC Cincinnati 3-0 as league play resumed after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play. Morris scored his fourth goal of the season for Columbus (11-7-6) when he took a pass from Yaw Yeboah in the 15th minute, connecting from 20 yards out for the early lead. Hernández stretched the lead eight minutes later after Álvaro Barreal was tagged for a hand-ball violation. Obinna Nwobodo picked up a yellow card in first-half stoppage time for Cincinnati (15-3-6). It was his eighth of the season forcing him to sit out next week’s match against New York City FC.Jacen Russell-Rowe scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.

