Quick start, balance send Rice women to NCAAs with 61-41 win over East Carolina in AAC championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sussy Ngulefac scored 15 points, Emily Klaczek added 14 points and 10th-seeded Rice defeated ninth-seeded East Carolina 61-41 in an improbable AAC championship game for the Owls’ fourth NCAA Tournament berth. Rice, which last went to the Big Dance in 2019, had to win four straight games. After beating the seventh seed by 15, the Owls beat the second seed by two and the fourth seed by one. Danae McNeal had 14 points for the defending tournament champion Pirates, who beat the eighth, first and third seeds by a total of six points. Rice took control early, racing to an 18-3 lead after one quarter. Klaczek closed the quarter with a pair of 3 pointers and Ngulefac had her second three-point play to start a closing 11-0 run.

