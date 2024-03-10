Quetta and Islamabad advance to playoffs in Pakistan Super League cricket

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Quetta Gladiators finally sealed a playoff spot in Pakistan Super League cricket after four years as Mohammad Wasim pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi for a last-ball six and handed Lahore Qalandars a six-wicket defeat. Two-time defending champion Lahore’s disastrous season ended with only one win against Islamabad United in 10 league games. Fourth-place Quetta has 11 points and could still finish among the top two if it beats leader Multan Sultans in the final league game on Tuesday. Colin Munro and captain Shadab Khan led Islamabad’s epic run-chase against Multan earlier Sunday as the two-time former champion also qualified for the playoffs in a high-scoring game at Rawalpindi.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.