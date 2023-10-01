Questionable decisions by Bears coaching staff play a role in heartbreaking loss to Broncos

CHICAGO (AP) — Bears coach Matt Eberflus praised his team’s passion and energy. He said the team’s execution was “really good in spots,” and that was “a big improvement.” He pointed to what he called “a lot good moments in there.” It was quite the take on Chicago’s 14th consecutive loss dating to last season, one in which the Bears blew a 21-point lead. Justin Fields passed for a career-high 335 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had a fumble returned for a score and threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive in a 31-28 loss to Denver.

