Quentin Johnston’s quick start this season for the Chargers doesn’t surprise his coaches

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston might be surprising fantasy football players with his start to the season. However, his strong play isn’t a shock to offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Johnston has three touchdowns after having two last season. He leads the Chargers in receiving yards and is tied for the lead in receptions ahead of Sunday’s game against visiting Kansas City. Like Roman, coach Jim Harbaugh also had confidence in Johnston from the day he was hired. Johnston has appreciated the clean slate with a new coaching staff while quickly moving on from a disappointing rookie campaign.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.