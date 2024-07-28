Quentin Johnston making strides early in Chargers’ training camp after disappointing rookie season

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Quentin Johnston continues to show improvement and has regained his confidence after a disappointing rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether that translates into a starting spot will be one of the more interesting storylines to watch with the offense over the next four weeks of training camp. Johnston is in competition with Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark and rookie Ladd McConkey for a starting spot. He has some ground to make up as most of his snaps have been with the second team. After being the 21st overall selection in last year’s draft, Johnston’s struggled as a rookie. He was tied for 13th among rookie receivers with 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns.

