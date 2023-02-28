Queens University ousts FGCU 61-55 in ASUN Tournament

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — BJ McLaurin and Kenny Dye scored 12 points apiece to lead Queens University to a 61-55 victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament. McLaurin hit two 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for the Royals (17-14, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jay’Den Turner added 11 points. The Eagles (17-14, 0-1) were led by Chase Johnston with 24 points. Queens University, the ninth seed, advances to play No. 1 seed Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals.

