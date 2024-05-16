Queen’s Club to stage women’s event next year in run-up to Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — The Queen’s Club will stage a women’s tennis tournament next year for the first time in more than a half-century though it may prove to be a one-off. The WTA event will take place the week after the French Open and usher in the start of tennis’ short grass-court campaign. It puts it among the warmup tournaments for Wimbledon. The men’s ATP Tour event will be held the following week. Male players have raised concerns that the quality of the grass at Queen’s Club will be impacted by a women’s tournament being staged there first. Lawn Tennis Association director Chris Pollard says the arrangement could end up only being for a year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.