Queen’s 20 points spark hot-shooting Maryland past winless Alcorn State 96-58

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Derik Queen scored 20 points, snared nine rebounds and dished five assists as Maryland shot its way past winless Alcorn State, 96-58 in a nonconference game. The Terrapins put on an offensive display by topping 57% shooting from the floor (hitting 32 of 56), knocked down 11 of 23 shots from behind the three-point arc and converted 21 of 24 shots from the free throw line. Maryland (7-1) posted 25 assists on 32 made baskets and outrebounded Alcorn State 44-31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.