Queen has 22 points, 20 rebounds in debut as Maryland beats Manhattan 79-49

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Derik Queen scored 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 16 points and five assists and Maryland pulled away in the second half to beat Manhattan 79-49 in the season opener for both teams. Queen, a consensus five-star recruit and the second-highest ranked recruit in program history, is the first Division I freshman with at least 20 points and 20-plus rebounds in his debut since Michael Beasley (Kansas State, 2007). Shaquil Bender led the Jaspers with 12 points and Devin Dinkins scored 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.