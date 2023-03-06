Quebec junior hockey league commissioner resigns

MONTREAL (AP) — Quebec Major Junior Hockey League commissioner Gilles Courteau announced his resignation Sunday amid intense scrutiny among the province’s politicians over hazing and initiations. The 65-year-old Courteau announced his departure after 37 years at the helm of the junior hockey league and just a year away from a planned 2024 retirement.

