Quarterfinal chase at the Rugby World Cup: Fiji on the brink, Scotland and Argentina still alive

PARIS (AP) — Fiji avoided the kind of mega shock it is more used to dishing out at the Rugby World Cup when the Pacific islanders were constrained by Georgia before coming back from 9-0 down to win 17-12 in Bordeaux. The fighting victory in Pool C put Fiji on the cusp of making the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007, but not quite there yet. Scotland confirmed the showdown it craves with Ireland for a place in the quarters from Pool B after routing Romania 84-0 in Lille. Argentina set up another winner-takes-all clash with Japan for a quarterfinal spot from Pool D.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.