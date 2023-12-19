Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith both active as Eagles face Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and Seattle QB Geno Smith are both active for Monday night’s game despite each dealing with ailments. Both players had been listed as questionable. Hurts traveled separately from his teammates to Seattle due to an illness, while Smith was uncertain because of a groin injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss at San Francisco. While Hurts’ availability depended on how he was feeling, Smith’s situation required going though an extensive workout. Smith went through his normal pregame routine about two hours before kickoff and appeared to be moving well.

