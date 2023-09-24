Quarterbacks Cooke, Hays lead Idaho State to 35-21 victory over Northern Colorado

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Quarterbacks Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays each led a key second-half touchdown drive, Matthew Sanchez had two interceptions, and Idaho State defeated Northern Colorado 35-21 in a Big Sky Conference opener. Idaho State led 21-7 at halftime before Northern Colorado scored twice in the third quarter to tie it up. Cooke then led a 6-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown run by Aiden Taylor. Midway through the fourth quarter, Hays led a 12-play, 58-yard touchdown drive, his 2-yard keeper giving the Bengals a two-touchdown lead with five minutes left. Idaho State’s Sanchez intercepted Jacob Sirmon passes on Northern Colorado’s remaining two possessions, sealing the win for the Bengals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.