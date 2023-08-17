Quarterback uncertainty complicates No. 14 Utah’s quest for third straight Pac-12 title

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has a shot to make a little history entering its final Pac-12 season. The Utes leave for the Big 12 next year. Before then, they are trying to become the first team to win three straight Pac-12 championships since 2011. Oregon won three titles from 2009 to 2011. Claiming a third straight title won’t be easy for the Utes. Questions abound at quarterback heading into their season opener against Florida. Starter Cam Rising might not play because of an ACL injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.