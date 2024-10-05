Quarterback John Michalski rushes for the lone touchdown and Sacred Heart beats Norfolk State 10-3

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Quarterback John Michalski rushed for the lone touchdown and Sacred Heart beat Norfolk State 10-3. With 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, Norfolk State started a drive at its 15. After eight straight running plays, including two of 20-plus yards by Fonnae Webb, Vinson Berry completed back-to-back passes on third and fourth downs to get to the SHU 8-yard line. A touchdown was called back for a holding penalty and then Berry threw three incomplete passes in the closing seconds. The teams combined to throw for just 95 yards. The Pioneers’ defense entered ranked in the FCS top 20 in four different categories — including sixth after allowing just 147.0 yards passing per game.

