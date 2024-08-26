Quarterback job still up for grabs as No. 9 Michigan prepares to defend title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hasn’t decided yet who will start at quarterback when the defending national champs open their season at home against Fresno State. It’s a decision the first-year head coach said he might put off until gameday on Saturday. Alex Orji, a junior who was utilized as a change-of-pace rushing quarterback last season, and Davis Warren, a senior and former preferred walk-on who Moore calls a “fighter,” are competing to start for the ninth-ranked Wolverines. Orji and Warren received limited playing time last year while J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to an undefeated season that ended with a 34-13 victory over Washington in the national championship.

