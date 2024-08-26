Quarterback job still up for grabs as No. 9 Michigan prepares to defend title

By DANA GAURUDER The Associated Press
FILE - Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, July 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore hasn’t decided yet who will start at quarterback when the defending national champs open their season at home against Fresno State. It’s a decision the first-year head coach said he might put off until gameday on Saturday. Alex Orji, a junior who was utilized as a change-of-pace rushing quarterback last season, and Davis Warren, a senior and former preferred walk-on who Moore calls a “fighter,” are competing to start for the ninth-ranked Wolverines. Orji and Warren received limited playing time last year while J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to an undefeated season that ended with a 34-13 victory over Washington in the national championship.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.