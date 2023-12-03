Quarterback carousel keeps spinning for the struggling Jets and their inept offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets can’t get anything going on offense no matter who’s at quarterback. Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and now even Trevor Siemian have taken turns since Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into his debut with the Jets and the same ineffective and, at times, inept offense keeps showing up. Or, more accurately, not showing up at all. Siemian replaced a benched Boyle in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ latest lousy loss, dropping a 13-8 decision to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh said he was undecided on who’d start at quarterback next Sunday against the Houston Texans.

