Quarterback Anthony Richardson is activated for Colts-Dolphins matchup

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is active for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after missing the previous two games with an injured right hip. Indy coach Shane Steichen said Friday he expected Richardson to reclaim his starting job this week. But Richardson was held out each of the past two games following pregame warmups. Richardson was the Colts first-round pick in 2023, No. 4 overall. But injuries have limited him to only eight career starts, and he’s finished just five of those eight, compiling a record of 4-4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.