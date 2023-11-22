Quarterback Allar expected to play when No. 11 Penn State faces Michigan State

DETROIT (AP) — Quarterback Drew Allar is expected to be ready and backup Beau Pribula will be part of the game plan Friday when No. 11 Penn State visits Michigan State in the regular-season finale at Ford Field in Detroit. Allar was knocked out of the game against Rutgers early in the third quarter after a hard hit. Pribula played most of the second half and only attempted one pass for Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten). Harlon Barnett does not want this to be his last game as Michigan State’s head coach. He has served as interim coach since Sept. 10, when the school suspended and later fired Mel Tucker.

