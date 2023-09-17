Quarles 2 TDs carry Southern past Alabama A&M, 20-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gary Quarles caught a touchdown pass and ran for the game-winning score early in the third quarter as Southern posted a 20-10 win over Alabama A&M. The Jaguars opened the game with a seven-play, 68-yard drive capped by Quarles’ 17-yard pass from Harold Blood. The teams traded second-quarter field goals to make it 10-3 at intermission. After Alabama A&M fumbled its second possession of the third quarter, Quarles ran it in from the 9 for a 17-3 lead.

