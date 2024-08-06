Quan Hongchan of China wins gold on 10-meter platform with Chen Yuxi taking silver in Paris Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Three-time world champion Quan Hongchan of China won the gold medal in the women’s 10-meter platform at the Paris Olympics to defend her title from Tokyo. Chen Yuxi of China took silver, a repeat of their finish three years ago at the Tokyo Olympics. The two already teamed up to win the 10-meter synchronized in Paris. China has is 5 for 5 in golds as it goes for an unprecedented sweep of all eight gold medals.

