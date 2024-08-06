Quan Hongchan of China opens with perfect 10, then wins gold on the 10-meter platform

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Quan Hongchan of China not only won her second gold medal in diving at the Paris Olympics, she did it Tuesday with a perfect score of 10 on her first of five dives. The dive was a forward 3 1/2 somersaults, hardly making a ripple and setting off wild cheers from Chinese fans as the seven judges all registered scores of 10.

