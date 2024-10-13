Qualon Jones’s 2 third-quarter TDs carry Stephen F. Austin past Lamar, 27-20

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Qualon Jones ran for 119 yards and his two second-half touchdowns carried Stephen F. Austin to a 27-20 Southland Conference win over Lamar. The Lumberjacks never trailed and took the lead after Sam Vidlak hit Kylon Harris with a 36-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive. Chris Campos connected on field goals from 31 and 25 yards out to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

