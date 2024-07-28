Qualifying didn’t go as planned for American gymnast Brody Malone. Redemption awaits in the final

PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Brody Malone is hoping to bounce back in the Olympic men’s team final. Malone, a three-time U.S. champion, struggled during qualifying. The 24-year-old fell on multiple events and failed to reach the all-around final. Malone says he made silly mistakes but is intent on figuring things out as the Americans try to win an Olympic team medal for the first time since 2008. Malone is just 16 months removed from a serious right knee injury that threatened to end his career.

