Qualifying didn’t go as planned for American gymnast Brody Malone. Redemption awaits in the final

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Brody Malone, of United States, competes on the floor exericse during a men's artistic gymnastics qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Brody Malone is hoping to bounce back in the Olympic men’s team final. Malone, a three-time U.S. champion, struggled during qualifying. The 24-year-old fell on multiple events and failed to reach the all-around final. Malone says he made silly mistakes but is intent on figuring things out as the Americans try to win an Olympic team medal for the first time since 2008. Malone is just 16 months removed from a serious right knee injury that threatened to end his career.

