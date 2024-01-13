Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo beats Taro Daniel to win Auckland Classic

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Alejandro Tabilo has capped the most extraordinary week of his career by coming through qualifying to beat Taro Daniel 6-3, 7-5 in the final of ATP Auckland Classic. It is the first title of the 26-year-old’s career. Tabilo came through two rounds of qualifying and three rounds of the main draw. He avoided second-seeded Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals when Norrie withdrew with a wrist injury and beat sixth seeded Arthur Fils in the semifinals to reach his second ATP Tour final. He then dominated the final, serving 10 aces and keeping Daniel constantly on the defensive with his powerful left-hand forehands.

