Quali Conley runs for 112 yards and a TD, San Jose St. beats San Diego St. 24-13

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quali Conley has 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, Kairee Robinson added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and San Jose State beat San Diego State 24-13. San Jose State has won five in a row since losing five of six to open the season. The Spartans can clinch a share of the regular season Mountain West Conference crown with a win over first-place UNLV in the finale next week. Chevan Cordeiro threw a deep pass to Isaac Jernagin for a 42-yard gain that set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Conley that gave San Jose State a 17-10 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Jaylon Armstead had 134 yards rushing and a TD for San Diego State.

