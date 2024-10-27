Qinwen Zheng wins in Tokyo and clinches WTA Finals berth

TOKYO (AP) — Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin in the final and clinch her place in the WTA finals. The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin. It is the 22-year-old Zheng’s third title of the year and first on hardcourt she winning at Guangzhou last year. The WTA Finals begin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.