Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Qin Haiyang of China has set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the swimming world championships with a time of 2 minutes, 05.48 seconds. Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia held the old record of 2:05.95. Stubblety-Cook finished second in the race in 2:06.40. Matt Fallon of the United States was third in 2:07.7 4. It was Qin’s third gold at the worlds. He also won the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.