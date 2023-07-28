Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan completed their sweeps at the swimming world championships. Qin set a world record while winning the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in 2 minutes, 5.48 seconds. The 24-year-old Chinese swimmer became the first man to sweep all three breaststroke events at the same worlds. He earlier won both the 50 and 100 breast. O’Callaghan won the women’s 100-meter freestyle. The triumph made the 19-year-old Australian the first female swimmer ever to sweep the 100 and 200 freestyle golds at the same worlds. O’Callaghan set a world record while winning the 100 on Wednesday.

