QBs Josh Allen, Kyle Allen spark Bills to 24-21 win over Bears in preseason finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Allen led a scoring drive to start the game and backup quarterback Kyle Allen took over to finish the Buffalo Bills’ 24-21 victory over the Chicago Bears to close the preseason. Buffalo’s starter went 5 of 7 for 49 yards on a 72-yard touchdown drive to start the game, then Kyle Allen took over at quarterback and was 18 of 34 for 162 yards with a touchdown in pursuit of the backup quarterback job. The Bears had quarterback Justin Fields in the lineup for three drives but he left after moving the ball to the 9-yard line on the third possession so rookie Tyson Bagent could finish the drive in his bid to win the Bears backup quarterback job.

