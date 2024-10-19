QB Zach Pyron is making first start since 2022 for Georgia Tech against No. 12 Notre Dame

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Zach Pyron is making his first start for Georgia Tech since his 2022 freshman season as a fill-in for Haynes King against No. 12 Notre Dame. King left last week’s 41-34 win at North Carolina with an apparent right arm or shoulder injury. King was not in uniform as he watched pregame drills and Pyron was announced as the starter. The Yellow Jackets’ leading tackler, linebacker Kyle Efford, is out with an undisclosed injury. Freshman Tah’j Butler will start for Efford. Notre Dame lost cornerback Benjamin Morrison to a season-ending hip injury last week.

