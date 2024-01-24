QB Will Rogers says he intends to stay at Washington after coaching change

SEATTLE (AP) — Quarterback Will Rogers says he is staying at Washington after entering the transfer portal following the coaching change within the Huskies program. Rogers posted “Bow Down,” on social media in reference to the school’s fight song. He also told ESPN of his intent to stay with the Huskies and new coach Jedd Fisch. Rogers entered the transfer portal for a second time after coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama. Rogers was on the Washington sideline for the championship game after announcing his decision to leave Mississippi State. He is likely to be the Huskies presumptive starter going into next season.

