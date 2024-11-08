QB Will Levis will start for the Titans vs the Chargers after missing 3 games with a shoulder injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan says Will Levis will start for the Titans on Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers after the second-year quarterback missed the last three games with an injured shoulder. Callahan said Friday that Levis has had a good week of practice. Levis sprained the AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder against Miami on Sept. 30 diving for a first down. Levis played Oct. 13 in a home loss to Indianapolis and said later that his shoulder played a role in a late-game interception that factored into the three-point loss.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.