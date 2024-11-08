QB Will Levis will start for the Titans vs the Chargers after missing 3 games with a shoulder injury

By TERRY McCORMICK The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan says Will Levis will start for the Titans on Sunday when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers after the second-year quarterback missed the last three games with an injured shoulder. Callahan said Friday that Levis has had a good week of practice. Levis sprained the AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder against Miami on Sept. 30 diving for a first down. Levis played Oct. 13 in a home loss to Indianapolis and said later that his shoulder played a role in a late-game interception that factored into the three-point loss.

