QB Will Levis and the Titans struggling to synch up new passing attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Levis remains as confident as ever and insists his comfort level in his second offense in as many NFL seasons is so good he knows what he’s being asked to do. The Tennessee Titans quarterback also understands the results aren’t close to what anyone wants. The Titans are 1-4 and next to last in passing yards per game. That’s worse than each of the past two seasons under former coach Mike Vrabel. Levis said he’s playing within the offense and will keep trusting what he’s seeing and making the appropriate throws. Next up is a road trip to Buffalo on Sunday.

