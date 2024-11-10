QB Veltkamp accounts for 4TDs in Western Kentucky’s 41-28 win over New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more and Western Kentucky never trailed in its 41-28 win over New Mexico State. The opening drive was a sign of things to come when Veltkamp threw a 54-yard touchdown to Easton Messer on the game’s fourth play. Three minutes later, Veltkamp ran it in from the 1 for a two-score lead. The Aggies got back in it when Mike Washington ran it in from the 3 then Seth McGowan ran it in from the 7. Veltkamp ran it in from 3 before the end of third to make it 31-21 and the Hilltoppers led by double digits the rest of the way.

