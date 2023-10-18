QB Tyson Bagent has come a long way, from D-II to likely starter for Bears with Justin Fields hurt

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Tyson Bagent has come a long way in the past year. He went from a setting records at Division II powerhouse Shepherd University in West Virginia to joining the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie quarterback. Now he’s the likely starter for Chicago on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bears are operating under the assumption Bagent will start with Justin Fields nursing a dislocated right thumb. Bagent says he just needs to “play hard and operate in sync” with his teammates. Fields exited in the third quarter of last week’s loss to Minnesota.

