QB Tyler Van Dyke, dealing with injuries, ruled out for Miami against Clemson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was ruled out Saturday game against Clemson. Van Dyke revealed after last week’s loss to North Carolina that he has been dealing with an injury to his right hand, which is his throwing hand. He has also been dealing with a leg injury and the specifics of that have not been revealed by the Hurricanes. Emory Williams started in Van Dyke’s place for Miami. The Hurricanes came into the game on a two-game losing streak and fell out of the AP Top 25 after last week’s 41-31 defeat against the Tar Heels.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.