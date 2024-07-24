QB Trevor Lawrence says ‘time’s now’ after the Jags commit nearly $500M to retain 3 key starters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have never spent money like this. Not on draft picks anyway. Owner Shad Khan committed nearly half a billion dollars, including $272.8 million guaranteed, to home-grown players Josh Hines-Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Tyson Campbell over the past four months. It’s the most expensive stretch of roster building in franchise history. And it surely raises the bar for this season and the coming years. Lawrence says it shows the belief Khan has in the players.

