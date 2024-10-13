QB Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars too ‘fragile’ as Pederson cites owner’s backing

LONDON (AP) — Too fragile. Lack of focus. No urgency. Take your pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking for answers Sunday after a 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dropped them to 1-5. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says “as a team we can’t be so fragile.” After the first quarter, the Jags defense couldn’t deal with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and his array of receivers. Penalties didn’t help, either. Jags safety Andre Cisco told Jacksonville TV station WJAX in the locker room that he saw “a lot of quit” in the team. Lawrence, who signed a big-money contract extension in the offseason, said the team still backs coach Doug Pederson.

