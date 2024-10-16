QB Trevor Lawrence says Jaguars have ‘turned the page’ on latest embarrassing loss

WATFORD, England (AP) — Over in Old England, it’s on to New England for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he and his team have put an embarrassing 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears behind them. Next up are the Patriots on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Lawrence says “we’ve turned the page and we’ve got to put our best foot forward and try to go beat New England.” The loss dropped Jacksonville to 1-5. The Jags could get a defensive boost if cornerback Tyson Campbell can return. He hasn’t played since the season opener because of a hamstring injury.

